Ethiopia: Nation Reaffirms Green Legacy Climate Change-Curbing Role

ADDIS ABABA- The call for planting more trees under the motto of 'Green Legacy' initiative is of fundamentally useful in curbing the impact of climate change, said an expert.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Sintayehu Derese, Senior forest expert and former Amhara Region's REDD+ Coordination Unit Coordinator noted that the Green Legacy move is the very important step that lets the country get green and put the practice acculturated among the society.

The nation has now reached halfway in due course of planting 5 billion tree seedlings as the public planted over 2.9 so far.

According to him, forests play a pivotal role in buttressing global environment protection, enhancing population welfare, alleviating climate change and natural disaster.

Green Legacy Initiative is a vital instrument in mitigating climate change through capturing and storing carbon as forests emit significant volumes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

He further noted that the effort is very important for energizing a range of areas across the nation to be part of the Green Legacy campaign.

Planting trees has also been a generally well-regarded method of combating carbon emissions in the environment for some time, in Ethiopian context in Green Legacy is one important move with huge return to address the growing global concern.

He further noted that ensuring lasting Green Legacy initiative can be made real via developing sense of ownership among the public at the grass root level thereby benefiting them out of it and creating public awareness about the significance of planting trees to come up with different "eco-friendly seedlings."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Ethiopia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia is on the right track to shape the country's ecosystems through forestation which is scientifically commendable.

Fighting climate change and pursuing low carbon development pays a great role in ensuring Sustainable development.

Therefore, the government should keep on mobilizing resources and enhancing various stakeholders' partnership via providing advisory services to help all meet their respective commitment.

It is high time to integrate both mitigation and adaptation actions into Ethiopia's national strategies, policies, and programs, and it is believed to be a critical step in shifting its development path towards a climate resilient, low carbon and green economy.

As forest is the source of livelihood, forest management efforts and research practices should be given more focus by higher learning institutions and development partners, he remarked.