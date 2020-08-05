Ethiopia: Dam Filling Never Trespasses Cooperation

Not only is Ethiopia willing to entertain equitable and just water use with its sisterly downstream states but it is also keen to run all-round activities on the Abay River without causing significant harm to the latter. Its tolerance and farsighted leadership have helped the country always climb up the ladder of success.

It has already been proven that the construction of the dam has never had a significant harm on the downstream riparian states. This hard fact is also confirmed by Egypt itself. Besides, the world over has witnessed a range of testimonies to quite disprove the threats and falsehood fabrications as well as unfounded allegations Egypt has been propagating.

Ethiopia and Ethiopians have been much more committed and determined than ever before to make their life-changing project real. The very important idea that needs to be taken into account is that Ethiopia is always a land of peace, stability and coexistence. This firm stance has all the time been kept intact when it comes to all sorts of negotiations. However, the idea that deviates from this peace-loving posture Ethiopia has been portraying since day one of construction commencement is pretty unacceptable.

Since the dam is not in a position to impose harm on downstream countries as witnessed by some, all the negotiations hereafter have to be run keeping Ethiopia's peace-loving and cooperative advancement.

The triumph Ethiopia has registered so far is absolutely the result of the patience of its administration and negotiating team. The little or no harm damming process is known by other parties unless they would like to simply reflect the ill-intentioned spirit against Ethiopia.

Ethiopians from corner to corner across the globe have supported their country's patience and have appreciated its wider gut to accommodate both good and bad approaches. They have all the time by the side of the incumbent to effectively accomplish the dam, which is a long-awaited weapon towards successfully defeating poverty.

The country, with its citizens' diligence, of course, has opened a decisive chapter and come up with unwavering confidence to make its vision a reality. In all its journeys, Ethiopia has never thought, will never think to pose a negative impact on other riparian countries.

With all due steps and systematic approaches, Ethiopia has undertaken the first phase of dam filling. Taking this golden advantage, on August 2nd, 2020, Ethiopian flag was flying high on a number of boulevards of Addis Ababa and that of state cities and towns holding slogans like "It is my dam," "It is our dam," "Poor woman's smoke attack is going to be ended," "Damming and developing are two sides of a coin,"...

Besides, many citizens of the nation expressed their excitement over the dam filling locally. So did Ethiopian diaspora and citizens of Ethiopian origin abroad.

No matter how unbearable the conspiracy orchestrated on Ethiopia not to use its natural right on the Abay River since time immemorial, it has never thought of harming the lower riparian countries reining a number of tributaries of this great river.

Obviously, the first phase filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is over. The process has showered everybody with happiness and joy and it is considered as nourishing Ethiopians' heart, mind and soul. Furthermore, the tempo the general public has exhibited to relentlessly support the dam till it has come to an end is increasing day by day.