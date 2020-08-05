Africa: International Flights to and From Many African Nations Resume Following Covid-19 Halt

Kenya is one of several African countries that are recommencing international flights suspended since March because of the COVID‐19 pandemic.

The country's international airline, Kenya Airways, has resumed flights to 30 different destinations.

The airline is expecting demand to remain below 50 percent of its pre‐pandemic capacity, but it has said that it has the flexibility to increase the number of routes and the frequency of flights dependent on demand.

Other African countries enjoying a resumption of flights include Mali, Rwanda, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Togo.

In Ivory Coast, a health declaration document form must be completed before travelling. In the case of Togo, all travellers will be subject to a COVID-19 test on arrival and another on departure, except for those merely in transit through the country.

Meanwhile, Tanzania banned Kenya Airways from entering the country as Kenya's services airlines resumed on Saturday. It's the latest move in a row triggered by Tanzania's controversial handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tanzania said Kenya Airways flights were being banned "on a reciprocal basis" after Kenya decided against including Tanzania in a list of countries whose passengers would be permitted to enter Kenya with the resumption of commercial flights.

Kenya Airways Chief Executive, Allan Kilavuka said he was "saddened" by the letter and hoped the situation would soon be resolved.

Tanzania's approach to the COVID-19 crisis has been controversial; they began reopening the country two months ago.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli's refusal to impose lockdowns or social distancing measures, as well as to prevent the release of statistics regarding infection since late April has caused concern among Tanzania's neighbours and the World Health Organization. President Magufuli declared Tanzania free of coronavirus in June.