Ethiopia: Herqa, Technology Innovation Institute Launch Information Tracing, Management System

ADDIS ABABA - The Higher Education Relevance and Quality Agency (HERQA) and Technology Innovation Institute jointly inaugurated information tracing and management system platforms in bid to enhance the efficiency and performances of public and private higher education institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr. Abrham Belay said that the number of higher education institutions is growing from year to year and it is high time to make sure that universities and colleges are authorized and provide efficient certification and registration services.

The program is part of Ethiopian Digital Transformation Strategy and the Ministry is working with pertinent stakes to join the digitization effort to meet clients' efficient service demand.

"The efforts also emanate from the home grown economic strategy and ten year development plan of the nation," he added.

Ministry of Science and Higher Education (MoSHE) Minister Pro. Hirut Woldemariam on her part said that the tracking system enables the Ministry to do away with the challenges of public and private higher education institutions in a number of ways.

The tracking system enables the Agency to supervise higher education institutions through technology and update the necessary information to the customers easily.