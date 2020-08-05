Ethiopia: Historians Long Suffers From Divisive Political System

5 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

Reform sparks light at end of tunnel

ADDIS ABABA- The deep division on the basis of political orientation that had been compounded by institutionalized false narratives aiming at partitioning the peoples of Ethiopia along ethnic lines has long barred historians from advancing the history of Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, history teacher and author Taye Bogale hinted that the teaching of history has passed through bout of various ordeals basically originating from the past ruling clique, not to mention the historians themselves.

"Some historians just glorify the past while others produce narratives on the bases of oppressor/oppressed (Marxist -Leninist), and the rest wallow in ethno-nationalist sentiments."

To make matters worse, the past ruling clique deliberately frustrated genuine historians from advancing and generating knowledge on the history of Ethiopia; hence, most of them preferred safe-sides retreating from historical facts in their entirety.

To him, academic freedom at higher education institutions had long been stifled and the situation was tough when it came to history departments. "The lion's share of the problem had to do with the ruling clique."

"Let historians deal with history per the cardinal objectives of recording and teaching history."

Asked as to the current reform undertakings, Taye said the task is putting in place the foundations of democracy and taking the country through the path of development, a matter that cannot be achieved overnight. "We have seen the light at the end of the tunnel with a profound change happening on the ground despite some limitations."

He also cited that what he called a pseudo-federalism of the past has now been replaced with the implementation of the right kind of federalism that promotes self-rule. The coming of Sidama state as the 10th member of the federation is vivid witness to this, according to him.

Previously marginalized people of Afar, Gambella, Somali and the like have now become actors in the affairs of their country, Ethiopia, he underlined.

Under the previous cliques, EPRDF members and affiliate parties were nothing other than watchdogs or liason officers a TPLF-led administration, he said.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.