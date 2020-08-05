Africa: Ethiopia Seeks to Expedite, Finalize Resumed GERD Tripartite Talks

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy disclosed that Ethiopia is committed to reach a speedy and win-win deal on the outstanding issues of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Talks on the GERD resumed on Monday after the negotiation which had started on 27 July 20202 was put on hold following Sudan's request.

The Ministry of Water Affairs of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan continued the tripartite negotiation under the African Union framework via video conference, according to the press released by the Ministry

Eng. Seleshi Bekele, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy has reiterated Ethiopia's resolve to expeditiously finalize the process with a win-win outcome and noted the progress made since the AU led process has started.

The three countries also agreed on the procedure for the trilateral negotiation. The discussion of the three countries' working groups is underway with regard to GERD outstanding issues.

According to the press release, negotiation will continue for the coming two weeks, with a combination of trilateral ministerial meeting, expert working meeting and meeting with experts and observers.