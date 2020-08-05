Africa: Ethiopia Seeks to Expedite, Finalize Resumed GERD Tripartite Talks

5 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy disclosed that Ethiopia is committed to reach a speedy and win-win deal on the outstanding issues of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Talks on the GERD resumed on Monday after the negotiation which had started on 27 July 20202 was put on hold following Sudan's request.

The Ministry of Water Affairs of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan continued the tripartite negotiation under the African Union framework via video conference, according to the press released by the Ministry

Eng. Seleshi Bekele, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy has reiterated Ethiopia's resolve to expeditiously finalize the process with a win-win outcome and noted the progress made since the AU led process has started.

The three countries also agreed on the procedure for the trilateral negotiation. The discussion of the three countries' working groups is underway with regard to GERD outstanding issues.

According to the press release, negotiation will continue for the coming two weeks, with a combination of trilateral ministerial meeting, expert working meeting and meeting with experts and observers.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.