Tanzania: Simba CEO Reflects On Feats

WINNING Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) was what champions Simba needed most to end last season as kings with treble and still look to be a side capable to dominate next season.

Simba completed their mission of winning three titles this season, after beating Namungo 2-1 in the final of ASFC at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga, Rukwa last Sunday.

Luis Miquissone put Simba ahead midway in the first half before John Bocco stretched the lead few minutes before the break. Namungo pulled one back in the second half through Edward Manyama.

The victory saw Simba winning their third silverware this season.

They first won Community Shield following a 4-2 win over Azam FC in October last year, lifted the Mainland Premier League title and completed their mission with Sunday's title.

Simba will fly high national flag in CAF Champions League (CAF CL) for winning Mainland Premier League and this means, despite losing, Namungo will be the country's envoys in CAF Confederation League next season.

Reflecting on the club's latest feat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingisa said it was not an easy task for the team to win three trophies in one season.

"This has been achieved due to collaboration all the way from the board, members, fans, technical bench and players... and I'm very proud to the players that they managed to make a treble.

What else can we ask for; we need to always keep working hard, plan for the next competition that is CAF Champions League.

"We are excited; you can see the number of supporters that we are receiving... we are really excited as the club and congratulations to everybody who has contributed to this success. Asked about the plans ahead of the CAF champions League next season, Mazingisa said they are well underway. "The plans are already in place, the fact that we have been winning, we have also been planning.

All we need to do is to introduce three or four new players, just to make sure that we are ready for the international level. "I think all of us can agree that the type of players that we have can take us there but we need to sharpen up a little bit to make sure that we can compete against the best."

Mazingisa was not ready to open up on which areas the team will make additional players, saying he respects the technical bench and they are the ones dealing with the matter.

"I always respect the technical bench; they are the ones who will give us a way forward in terms of where exactly he wants to change, I have a preliminary report from the coach, but if you want to be successful you have to be respectful to each and everybody at the club and in this regard, we must respect the coaches because they are the ones providing leadership in terms of what we need to do with the players," said the South African football administrator.

He further said that Simba parted ways with Head Coach Patrick Aussems in November last year while the league was in progress something which was dangerous because probably the formation would not have clicked and the team would have been in disarray but they managed to overcome obstacles.

The CEO added that the just ended season's league was competitive and games were coming thick and fast especially after the long break compounded by Coronavirus pandemic and unfriendly pitches but again, they navigated themselves safely.

He also said that the fans regardless of any circumstances were behind the team this season something which motivated the players.

"This has been a fantastic and successful season for us but also a tough one. We began the season by changing head coach while the league was in progress and when the league resumed after coronavirus break, games were played almost on a daily basis. "Personally, as the club's CEO, I'm pleased to be part of this success. Our fans have been instrumental and have indeed contributed to a large extent the fantastic season we have enjoyed," said Mazingisa.