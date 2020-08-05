Cameroon: Buea - Free Consultations Mark Brain Week

Dr Nkouonlack Cyrille who championed the activities at the Buea Regional Hospital equally had radio talks on brain diseases.

Free consultations on brain diseases marked the 2020 edition of World Brain Week at the Buea Regional Hospital on July 31, 2020. The exercise that was led by Dr. Nkouonlack Cyrille, Neurologist, saw denizens took times off to know about their brain conditions. The World Brain Day is a day set aside in the world to raise awareness on brain disease and promote brain health. Annually, it is celebrated on July 22. This year, the Brain Research Initiative Africa (BRAIN) joins the international community in celebrating the seventh edition of the World Brain Day and the second Brain Week in Cameroon.

This year 2020, the World Brain Day is dedicated to raising awareness on the Parkinson's Disease which is a neurodegenerative brain disease that affects the mind, movement and other aspects of Brain function like sleep, cognitive ability, causing pain, anxiety and depression. Worldwide, Parkinson's Disease affects more than 7 million people around the globe. Dr. Nkouonlack said that people with the disease may be particularly affected by the current Coronavirus pandemic.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, activities in this year's Brain Week in Cameroon have been centred around the theme "COVID-19 and Chronic Brain Diseases: with a focus of Parkinson's Disease." There was a nationwide online COVID-19 survey on compliance to the government prescriptions and an assessment of the impact of this pandemic on the brain, free neurology consultations and symposia. In Buea, there were clinical presentations and a session of free neurology consultations on July 31, 2020. The medic said that they are highlighting the fact that COVID-19 can cause damage to the brain, the nerves among other organs. And that elderly patients with Parkinson's Disease may be particularly vulnerable as respiratory muscle rigidity and other complications related to the chronic brain disease can lead to increased severity of COVID-19. Radio talks on how to effect prevention dropped curtains on the event in Buea.