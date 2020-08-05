Cameroon: Douala - 'Christ for Africa University' Trains Pastors

They organise formal trainings on campuses as well as online courses.

A church-based bible school known as Christ for Africa University, CFAU, on Saturday July

1, organized a special training for pastors and church leaders from various denominations in

Douala. According to the Rector of the university, Dr Ziguew Mathias, the training falls within the framework of the "Sandwich Programme", destined for pastors and church leaders who have a busy schedule and don't have enough time to follow the standard annual training programme, to be able to deepen their knowledge of the Holy Scriptures and further build their Christian leadership capacity. He said owing to the corona outbreak, they are also privileging access to online course material in order to reach prospective church leaders all over Africa.

The vice president of the Board of Directors of CFAU, Tamando Mfonyam, added that their goal is to provide extensive training to church leaders who are going to change Africa by inculcating ethical efficiency. He said pastors should give influential messages which can change people's lives instead of relying on miracles and false prophesies. "We want pastors and church leaders to have the necessary training to equip them with knowledge required to tackle present day social challenges." he said.

Dr Bidao André, the Founder and President of the CFAU, said that from its humble beginning in 2009 as the 'Good Samaritan Training Centre', the institution has evolved to a full-fledged university with branches in Douala, Maroua, Ngaoundere and Garoua with the intention of further extending to other towns in the country. Affiliated to renowned Christian universities in America and Mexico, CFAU also has a Campus in Chad, with working teams is Botswana, Kenya and Gabon paving the way for new campuses.

The university offers degree courses right up to the doctorate level. This year they trained more than 200 students and are projecting to train at least 500 degree holders in the next three years. They also plan to train some 1000 pastors within the same period. Though specialized in theology, the university intends to offer vocational development courses to help communities rise above social challenges, and also in an effort to train church leaders who are independent of church funds. They are in the contact with government to have the authorization to extend their curriculum to secular courses in the university. The overall goal is to regain African dignity through knowledge based on "peace, love and unity".