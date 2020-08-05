Cameroon: Diaspora - Aboubakar, Choupo, Nsame, Ngamaleu Winners

Two Cameroonians, Martin Hongla and Didier Lamkel have also qualified for the Europa League 2021.

Cameroonian players abroad had a rather successful weekend as their teams recorded a series of victories. In France, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) won the last ever Coupe de la Ligue on Friday July 31, 2020 after beating Olympique Lyon (6-5) on penalties. The match ended in a goalless 0-0 draw and needed penalties to decide who would claim the trophy. It should be recalled that Cameroon's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was not part of the squad that won the trophy. But in the Olympique Lyon Karl Toko Ekambi entered into the field of play at the 80th minute and he scored the second penalty kick for Olympique Lyon. Bertrand Traore missed the only spot kick of the series as PSG collected their second trophy in a week.

In Belgium Royal Antwerp of Martin Hongla and Didier Lamlel Ze, all Cameroonians, won the 2020 edition of the Cup of Belgium beating FC Bruges 1-0. Martin Hongla and Didier Lamkel have qualified for the Europa League 2021. In Portugal FC Porto of Portugal won the trophy of the Cup of Portugal by beating Benfica of Lisbon 2-1. Vincent Aboubakar was on the reserved bench. In Switzerland Jean-Pierre Nsame and Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu won their third consecutive Swiss Super League title with Young Boys still having a game to spare. They join Congolese-born Meschak Elia and Guinea's Mohamed Ali Camara to win the championship title.

Young Boys are five points clear of league rivals, FC Gallen whom they face in their final league game next week. The fourteen times Swiss Super League winners have grabbed 73 points from 35 league games so far with an impressive five successive wins since July. Nsamé has scored 30 goals for the Swiss giants and assisted three times while Ngamaleu has netted six times and recorded seven assist. With the success of the Swiss top flight Championship assured, Young Boys will aim for a domestic double as they gear up to clinch the Swiss Cup for the first time in over a three decades. They last won the Cup title in 1986.