Cameroon: After Minister's Outing - Several Sports Facilities Deserted

In the Centre Region measures are being taken to ensure a strict respect of the barrier measures put in place by government.

Even though sports activities were suspended in the country in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, some individuals and institutions continue to organise sports activities in the some areas in the name of keep fit exercises and for diverse reasons. In Yaounde, it is normal to find sports activities going on in the streets, football fields, volleyball courts, basketball courts, and other playgrounds especially during weekends. What has raised eyebrows is the fact that as the days go by more people keep going for sports activities despite the call for a restricted number of people in any gathering.

Bernard K. a Yaounde inhabitant said he plays volleyball with his friends on Saturdays as part of his weekly exercise and to keep his form. "I cannot do without physical exercises. It is good for my body," he said. However, following an order from the Minister of Sports and Physical Education most of these sports areas are gradually being deserted and some sports structures and institutions are closed. The Centre Regional Delegate for Sports and Physical Education, Manga Dona Anne Alice said measures have been taken to ensure a strict respect of the instructions of the Minister. As a first step the Yaounde Parcours Vita grounds designated for sports and physical activity has been closed down. The usual sports and leisure holiday programme of the National Institute of Youth and Sports in Yaounde have been suspended. Special instructions have been given to devolved services of the region to ensure the strict respect of the barrier measures by government. The public is encouraged to practice individually or with a restricted number of people.

Manga Dona Anne Alice said the follow up measures are going on in all the ten divisions and 70 subdivisions of the Centre Region. She said the Governor of the Centre Region has held several meetings with authorities of the region as far as the respect of the measures is concerned and the respect of these measures during the holidays. During the meetings the non-issuance of authorisation for different sports activities was prescribed. She said the officials of the Centre Regional Delegation are working on the field to fish out those who continue organising collective and combat sports, sensitise the public and ensure that sports should not be a fertile ground for the spread of the COVID-19.