Ghana: Player Transfer Window Opens

4 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Saturday August 1 officially opened its International player transfer window.

According to the FA, the window will close on Friday October 23, 2020.

The transfer window is opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women's Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women's Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs.

Clubs can also transfer to and from other countries within this period.

Meanwhile, the local player transfer and registration is expected to open on August 15 and will end on October 31.

