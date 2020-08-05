East Africa: Covid-19 Has Not Changed Terror threats in East Africa, Africom Says

5 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nathan Mulure

Terror threats on Kenya and the region remain as they were before the Covid-19 pandemic, the US Africa Command (Africom) has said.
Violent extremist organisations like Al-Shabaab are still looking for opportunities that will emerge with the pandemic to accomplish their missions.
“We cannot underestimate the threat the organisations pose. They are resilient, patient and willing to look for chances that emerge...and recruit members,” Africom’s Special Operations head Dagvin R.M. Anderson said during a virtual press conference Tuesday.
The US Special Operations Command Africa is a subsidiary of Africom.

Its aim is to counter transnational crimes by curbing the spread of extremism, strengthening partner states’ defence capabilities and protecting US interests on the continent.

Fight against Shabaab

Maj-Gen Anderson added that though the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) slowed down activities in order to put in place mitigation measures against Covid-19, partners are now fully engaged in the fight against Al-Shabaab.
The command is working with Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia and Somalia to fight terrorism.
Al-Shabaab members have died from Covid-19 despite the group saying the illness only affects non-believers.

