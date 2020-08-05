South Africa: Lewis & Mlangeni - the Funeral As Spectacle

4 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

Last week two men, Andrew Mlangeni and John Lewis, both tied by a cruel fate of the struggle for human rights, were buried in a time of disease and unease across the world.

"Who could be unmoved at the sight of the images of all these men who had won fame in their time, now gathered together as if alive and breathing? What spectacle could be more glorious than this?" remarked the Greek historian Polybius on Roman funerals he had witnessed.

Last week, in very different contexts, the United States and South Africa witnessed the funeral as spectacle. Two men, Andrew Mlangeni and John Lewis, both tied by a cruel fate of the struggle for human rights, were buried in what is a turbulent and confused moment; a time of disease and unease across the world.

Both were gentle souls yet they could claim the fire in their bellies when the moment called for courage and truth. Both funerals put the lives of these men on full display. Their life's choices could more than bear the scrutiny of the generation they now leave behind.

In the case of John Lewis, his casket travelled through all the places which held meaning...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.