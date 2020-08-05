South Africa: Hazyview Police Station Temporarily Closed

5 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by the Hazyview police station are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Hazyview Lowveld Mall next to Shoprite. To access the station, the community should call 079 648 2184 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Hazyview police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered. The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Friday, 07 August 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Sabelo Mlangeni can also be contacted at 082 556 5313.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.