South Africa: Hazyview Police Station Temporarily Closed

press release

All communities serviced by the Hazyview police station are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Hazyview Lowveld Mall next to Shoprite. To access the station, the community should call 079 648 2184 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Hazyview police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered. The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Friday, 07 August 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Sabelo Mlangeni can also be contacted at 082 556 5313.