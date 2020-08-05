South Africa: Stolen Vehicle Recovers

press release

Tactical Response Team (TRT) members deployed at Qumbu successfully followed information of a suspected vehicle that was stolen close to Qumbu Spar CBD yesterday, 04 August 2020 at about 10:15. The vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux double cab with a false CA 604-923 registration number plate was found abandoned.

On searching the vehicle, a licensed registration paper with registration number HNT 440 EC and a driver's license belonging to a Mr U Mdali were found in the vehicle. On further investigation it transpired that the vehicle was hijacked at Mt Frere. No arrest were made.