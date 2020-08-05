South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested in Steynsburg With Dagga and Drugs

press release

In the early hours of this morning members from Crime Intelligence attached to the Operational Command Centre and Visible Policing were conducting a combined intelligence driven operation.

Three different houses were identified. The team went to the identified houses to conduct searches and found the following:-

68 Boss mandrax tablets in different sizes and three sachets of tik to the value of R6680-00 together with a plastic bag full of dagga to the value of R 1100-00. The drugs and cash were confiscated.

The suspects will appear on charges of possession and dealing in drugs and the possession and dealing in dagga.

The acting District Commissioner of Joe Gqabi, Brig Rudolph Adolph commended the members on the successful combined operation. "Thank you for your commitment and dedication. Thank you to the community of Steynsburg that decided to not tolerate crime in their community anymore.