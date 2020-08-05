South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested in Steynsburg With Dagga and Drugs

5 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In the early hours of this morning members from Crime Intelligence attached to the Operational Command Centre and Visible Policing were conducting a combined intelligence driven operation.

Three different houses were identified. The team went to the identified houses to conduct searches and found the following:-

68 Boss mandrax tablets in different sizes and three sachets of tik to the value of R6680-00 together with a plastic bag full of dagga to the value of R 1100-00. The drugs and cash were confiscated.

The suspects will appear on charges of possession and dealing in drugs and the possession and dealing in dagga.

The acting District Commissioner of Joe Gqabi, Brig Rudolph Adolph commended the members on the successful combined operation. "Thank you for your commitment and dedication. Thank you to the community of Steynsburg that decided to not tolerate crime in their community anymore.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.