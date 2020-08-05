Liberia: Learning Square Liberia Identifies With 12 Teenaged Mothers in Cape Mount

3 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Winston W. Parley

Smiles were seeing on the faces of 12 teenaged babies mothers when a non-governmental and nonprofit organization under the banner Learning Square Liberia presented two carton of babies' clothes to them. The teenaged mothers dropped from the Konjah Community School in Sinje District, Grand Cape Mount County.

Learning Square Liberia is operating in the United States and Liberia, with a vision of providing access to education for every youth across Liberia.

Presenting the clothes to the teenaged mothers in Cape Mount recently, Learning Square Liberia Country Manager Alvin Freeman said the donation of the clothes is in line with his organization's vision of making sure that every youth has access to education.

"We are committed to preparing youth to succeed personally and professionally. We envision a Liberia where all citizens are active, empowered and engaged in collectively contributing to a vibrant democracy," says Mr. Freeman.

According to him, Learning Square Liberia is cognizant of the constraints and difficulties the girls are undergoing as a result of teenage pregnancy, saying Learning Square Liberia has come to help them.

He notes that the donation received by the teenaged mothers comes from donors, telling them that the more his organization gets, the more the girls will receive from his organization.

The organization also uses the occasion to present $23,000 Liberian dollars to the administration at the Konjah Community School after heavy storm broke down parts of the school building.

Mr. Freeman states that Learning Square Liberia is troubled by the disaster caused by the storm, noting that his organization has students there on its scholarship, adding that it can't sit and watch the school to go down.

According to him, Learning Square Liberia has undertaken a series of projects including the Educational Support Initiative that provides educational and professional development opportunities for youth.

In 2019, Learning Square Liberia implemented programs in five counties in Liberia, and the organization says it is sponsoring 261 students in 11 schools. Learning Square Liberia was founded as Initiative for Democratic Alternative (IDA) Liberia in 2016 by itsPresident Mr. Anthony S. Kolaco who is currently residing in the United States. The organization was later launched as Learning Square Liberia in July 2019.

