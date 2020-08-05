Liberia: Covid-19 Food Support Makes Significant Impact

-Assistant Minister Thomas

Assistant Information Minister Daniel Nuxe Thomas says the ongoing COVID 19 Household Food Support program is making significant impact on the vulnerable population across Liberia.

He said the World Food Programme (WFP) is collaborating with the Government of Liberia (GOL) for the successful execution of the GOL COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP) as an important safety net for people affected by COVID-19 in Liberia.

The programme is providing a month's supply of food (50 kg of rice, 10 kg of beans and 1 gallon of vegetable oil household) for around 2.5 million most vulnerable people across the country.

Speaking Monday in a special press briefing at the Ministry of Information, he noted that the COHFSP started the food distribution within the Township of West Point last Wednesday, July 29, 2020 and has completed the West Point Community that has seven blocks and 35 zones.

Minister Thomas said over thousands of residents received rice, beans and oil.

According to him, the residents expressed thanks and appreciation to the Government for what they called a timely intervention especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assistant Minister further mentioned that the program is part of the Government's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and WFP was delegated with the responsibility of implementing the COHFSP, given its capacity, experience and expertise in managing emergency relief programmes.

President George Manneh Weah has appointed a National Steering Committee (SC) as an oversight mechanism to ensure the COHFSP is implemented in the best interest of the affected populations. The SC provides broad terms of reference for the food support programme; strategic oversight and operational guidance and offers advice to WFP.

The package which includes two 25kg bags of rice, 28 cups of beans and 1 gallon of vegetable oil were distributed by a team from the Steering Committee that is represented by the WFP and the Government of Liberia.