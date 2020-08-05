Liberia: 43-Year-Old Inmate Dies in Prison

While serving a court sentenced, a 43-year-old man has been discovered dead in prison by authorities of the Harper Prison in Maryland County. The late Thomas Williams, according to reports, was formally tried, convicted and sentenced for the commission of Theft of Property by the Harper City Court for three months and ten days.

Speaking to reporters in Harper City, Prison Superintendent Chrispin T. Doe said, he was lately informed by Correction Officers who slept on duty on Wednesday night, July 29, 2020 about the sudden death of the late inmate in prison.

Superintendent Doe explained that though it was pitiful to have informed the public, but the Crime Service Division (CSD) of the Liberia National Police, and the County Health Team were quickly informed about the death of inmate Williams, while serving his sentence.

He added that the following day, Thursday, July 30, the Police and the County Health Team examined the body and officially pronounced the late William dead. He said health workers in the county are yet to establish the actual cause of death, something, Superintendent Doe described as worrisome situation for authorities of the Harper Prison.

He noted that the late Thomas Williams didn't complain about any illness before his sudden death. The prison chief disclosed that since he took over the prison center, it has had about 96 prisoners, including convicts and pretrial detainees, while the total number of inmates currently is 109.

Superintendent Doe added that the death of Williams is the second of such incident at the prison this year, noting, "It is very much regrettable for what actually happening."

On behalf of the Harper Prison, he extended special condolence to family of the deceased and prayed for God's protection upon family members during the period of bereavement.

Doe called on all inmates to please inform prison authorities in case of any illness to avoid a reoccurrence of such unfortunate situation.

Meanwhile, the people of Maryland have described as worrisome, frequent deaths in the county.

Cross section citizens speaking recently on a community radio station in the county, recounted that since the beginning of the year, there have been several mysterious deaths ranging from a 54-year-old man who died in a bathtub at his residence in Harper City recently, a 52-year-old man who passed sometime ago in his bedroom in Pleebo, the death of a motorcyclist along the Harper road and last week's bike accident that led to the death of two persons. They asked for God's mercy on the county.