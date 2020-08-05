Liberia and Japan to Sign Exchange of Notes for Medical Equipment and Food Aid

press release

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia and Japan are expected to sign two Exchange of Notes (E/N) for the donation of medical equipment and food aid.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 6, 2020 in Accra, Ghana.

The impending signing ceremony will mark the 7th round of food aid to the Government and People of Liberia under the Japanese Oversea DevelopmentProgram for Africa (ODA), since 2008 when the first Exchange of Notes was signed between the two friendly Governments.

The Food Aid from the Japanese Government will be monetized by the Japanese Counterpart Value Fund Secretariat to support Liberia's economic recovery projects while the medical equipment is in support of the Government of Liberia's efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic that is decimating the human population globally. The cost of the medical equipment is estimated at US$952,000.00.

The Government of Liberia deeply appreciates the Government of Japan for the continuous support to Liberia's social-economic development programs over the years and looks forward to strengthening more cordial bilateral relations with her Japanese Counterpart.