Liberia: CDC Chairman Morlu Condemns Zwedru Violence - Urges Opposition Bloc to Refrain From Using Invectives On the President

Congo Town — The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change has condemned the recent violence that disrupted the movement of the Collaborating Political Parties leader Alexander Cummings and Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

"Such is unwarranted and must also be condemned. We must also condemn the source of the violence and I hope it will involve our moral consciousness when those insults are uttered to the President, there must be a balance," CDC Chairman, Mulbah Morlu said in a press conference held at the CDC headquarters, Tuesday, August 4.

According to Morlu, even though the act exhibited in Grand Gedeh is unhealthy for Liberia's democratic process, leaders in the opposition must also condemn people who constantly insult President Weah.

He said CDC is a responsible party and is a respecter of elders, but will not tolerate constant invectives against its leader.

Morlu wants Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah to desist from insults and threats against President Weah.

He said threat that CDC will not enter Lofa for campaign purpose is a "joke".

No one, according to him, can deny the CDC from entering Lofa County.

Morlu asserted that Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon and Representative Yekeh Kolubah do not have the capacity to create chaos in Liberia.

He added that, advocacy for Liberians must be void of personal attacks.

"We are respecters of elders. All the time we advocated in this country, we did not one day insult anyone. You cannot use your office that is being paid by Liberian people money to insult others. Lawmakers should not be lawbreakers," Morlu added.

Morlu also noted that Sen. Dillon must not be carried away by fear that the CDC has a potential candidate that will win Montserrado County with a landslide vote.

"At first, they were passing around and saying the CDC does not have anyone to beat Dillon, but ad soon the result of the primary began to signal, Dillon started crying wolf. We will beat him in a free and transparent elections and not the one the was won by Madam Sirleaf, which he Dillon celebrated," he averred.

He wants Dillon and Kolubah to be civil in their advocacy against government.