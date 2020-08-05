Liberia: CPP Leader Alexander Cummings to Address Topical Issues

Monrovia — Nearly a week after he and Rep. Yekeh Kolubah came under attack in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, Mr. Alexander Cummings, Chair of the Collaboration of Political Parties(CPP) will today address the nation on a number of topical issues.

"Against the background of political and economic crises, and looming threats of violence within the country, the Leader of Liberia's opposition bloc, the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings, will today address the nation on major issues of national concerns, his party, the Alternative National Congress said in a statement Tuesday.

The speech set to take place at the Headquarters of the CPP and members of the print and electronic media are invited, and are asked to be seated no later than 11:30 A.M. All citizens, civil society organizations, partisans and members of the ANC and CPP are also encouraged to attend and be on time. All are asked to wear masks, or masks will be provided to those who do not have.

Last Thursday, Mr. Cummings blamed officials in the county for the attack after an angry mob barricaded the B-2 Guesthouse in Zwedru, where he and Rep. Kolubah were staying.

The pair was on their way back from Harper, Maryland county where they had spent the 173rd Independent anniversary.

After being warmly welcome in Maryland and River Gee Counties, the arrival in Zwedru did not go so well.

The mob said their action was in response to what they claimed is Representative Yekeh's persistent wave of verbal attacks against President George Weah.

Mr. Kai Farley, Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County dismissed claims by Mr. Cummings that county officials were responsible. Superintendent Farley said the pair entered into the county without the consent of the local authorities and security apparatus