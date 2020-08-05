Liberia: Emmanuel Shaw Wants Vulnerable and Disabled People's Plight Recognized

5 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — A Liberian businessman Emanuel Shaw has stressed the need for issues confronting vulnerable and disabled persons to be addressed with care and concern.

Mr. Shaw who is also one of the advisors to the President, said those considered zogos, disabled and underprivileged in society are part of the decision-making but are only recognized during election, something he said is unfortunate.

Mr. Shaw, a co-founder and Director of LonestarCell MTN, paid a visit to a number of vulnerable groups, including At-Risk-Youth in Thinker's Village, and the Christian Association of the Blind, Kimberley Foundation that feeds youth in 70 ghettos in Monrovia, a disability Home on 10th Street in Sinkor and ﬁnally ended his tour in Soniwein where he met with another youth group to present them food items.

Mr. Shaw during his presentation indicated that he has been following the activities of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Youth Taskforce Against Covid-19 and thought to buttress the efforts of youths on the front line of this pandemic.

"It is predicated upon this that I am making these donations under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Youth Task Force Against Covld-19. I am happy interacting with you today and I will continue to support the vulnerable groups through the ministry of youth and Sports programs," he said.

In different remakes, the beneficiaries appreciated Mr. Shaw for his gesture at a time of need.

They said it would be used for the purpose intended, noting that they their condition is deplorable. They called on other well-meaning Liberians to followed the good example of Mr. Shaw.

