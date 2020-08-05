Liberia: Pres. Weah Signs Book of Condolence - Says He Eulogized Fallen Lawmaker's Last Days With Him in Song

Monrovia — President George Weah Tuesday led an array of a government official of the Executive to the rotunda of the Capitol to sign the book of condolence for fallen Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood (CDC-District #9 Montserrado County).

In an interview with journalists, President Weah explained that his last moments with the late Munah were memorable and he could not help but write in a song about what was discussed.

That song, according to him, is being currently being played by supporters of the CDC and well-wishers of the deceased.

"If you listened to the song that [was] played at CDC headquarters, I carefully wrote that song and needed the best person to sing it. When she sat with me in her last days [she] couldn't express what she wanted to. She wanted to say she was ready to go home because she has been through a lot and I think she's in the best place and we're going to missed her," Pres. Weah said.

He further described the late Munah as a daughter figure who spent part of her life with him. "She was my daughter, she lived with me throughout the years and I am very sad, we are all sad and pray that her soul rest in peace; we will miss her," he lamented.

Another member of government who worked with Munah in the 53rd legislature Mr. Henry Fahnbulleh, now Acting Foreign Minister described the late Munah as a towering figure. "She fought a good a good fight. She wasn't a person who got tired. She motivated us in so many ways. She's going to be missed."

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her Vice President Joseph Boakai also signed the book of condolence and described the late Munah as someone with a warmed heart and a dedicated person who fought for her country.

She died on Wednesday, June 8 in Accra, Ghana.

She battled an undisclosed ailment for a protracted period. She sought treatment in India and America prior to her demise.

Madam Youngblood was elected to the national legislature in the 2011 general elections.

Rep. Youngblood was born September 22, 1983 in Monrovia. She was a small business owner and retired African super-model, actress, beauty queen, and public speaker. She was elected as the youngest member to the Republic of Liberia 53rd Legislature House of Representatives at the age 27, defeating 20 candidates in the 2011 elections and defeating 13 candidates as the incumbent in 2017 elections now serving in the 54th National Legislature, a mixed Electoral District 9 of Montserrado County.

Youngblood served as the honorable House of Representatives: Chair on Executive, Chair on World Bank/IMF Parliamentary Network Liberia Chapter, Good Governance, Member on Youth & Sports, Member on Public Accounts & Expenditure, Member on Gender Social Welfare and Children's Protection, Member on Maritime and Concession & Investment, Co-chair on International Affair Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia and - the Secretary General of the current ruling party Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Legislative Caucus.

Youngblood was a 1999-2000 graduate of St. Michael's Catholic High School. Her passion to lead with service to humanity and the nation became apparent when she obtained the student leader position at the University of Liberia, where she served as the standard bearer during the senior class election in 2009.

Over the years, she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications/Sociology from the University of Liberia in 2009. She graduated with Honors and Distinction from the IBB graduate school of International Studies at the University of Liberia, where she obtained a Master's Degree in International Relations with an emphasis in International Politics.