Liberia: Pres. Weah Signs Book of Condolence - Says He Eulogized Fallen Lawmaker's Last Days With Him in Song

5 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — President George Weah Tuesday led an array of a government official of the Executive to the rotunda of the Capitol to sign the book of condolence for fallen Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood (CDC-District #9 Montserrado County).

In an interview with journalists, President Weah explained that his last moments with the late Munah were memorable and he could not help but write in a song about what was discussed.

That song, according to him, is being currently being played by supporters of the CDC and well-wishers of the deceased.

"If you listened to the song that [was] played at CDC headquarters, I carefully wrote that song and needed the best person to sing it. When she sat with me in her last days [she] couldn't express what she wanted to. She wanted to say she was ready to go home because she has been through a lot and I think she's in the best place and we're going to missed her," Pres. Weah said.

He further described the late Munah as a daughter figure who spent part of her life with him. "She was my daughter, she lived with me throughout the years and I am very sad, we are all sad and pray that her soul rest in peace; we will miss her," he lamented.

Another member of government who worked with Munah in the 53rd legislature Mr. Henry Fahnbulleh, now Acting Foreign Minister described the late Munah as a towering figure. "She fought a good a good fight. She wasn't a person who got tired. She motivated us in so many ways. She's going to be missed."

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her Vice President Joseph Boakai also signed the book of condolence and described the late Munah as someone with a warmed heart and a dedicated person who fought for her country.

She died on Wednesday, June 8 in Accra, Ghana.

She battled an undisclosed ailment for a protracted period. She sought treatment in India and America prior to her demise.

Madam Youngblood was elected to the national legislature in the 2011 general elections.

Rep. Youngblood was born September 22, 1983 in Monrovia. She was a small business owner and retired African super-model, actress, beauty queen, and public speaker. She was elected as the youngest member to the Republic of Liberia 53rd Legislature House of Representatives at the age 27, defeating 20 candidates in the 2011 elections and defeating 13 candidates as the incumbent in 2017 elections now serving in the 54th National Legislature, a mixed Electoral District 9 of Montserrado County.

Youngblood served as the honorable House of Representatives: Chair on Executive, Chair on World Bank/IMF Parliamentary Network Liberia Chapter, Good Governance, Member on Youth & Sports, Member on Public Accounts & Expenditure, Member on Gender Social Welfare and Children's Protection, Member on Maritime and Concession & Investment, Co-chair on International Affair Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia and - the Secretary General of the current ruling party Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Legislative Caucus.

Youngblood was a 1999-2000 graduate of St. Michael's Catholic High School. Her passion to lead with service to humanity and the nation became apparent when she obtained the student leader position at the University of Liberia, where she served as the standard bearer during the senior class election in 2009.

Over the years, she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications/Sociology from the University of Liberia in 2009. She graduated with Honors and Distinction from the IBB graduate school of International Studies at the University of Liberia, where she obtained a Master's Degree in International Relations with an emphasis in International Politics.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Liberia

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.