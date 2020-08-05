Tanzania: State Extends Agric Exhibitions for Two Days

THE Minister for Agriculture, Mr Japhet Hasunga has extended the Nane Nane agriculture exhibitions for two days countrywide.

"The exhibition earlier slated to be climaxed during Nanenane August 8th to recognize important contributions in three important sectors of agriculture, livestock and fisheries to the national economy, will have two more days' extension for them to continue displaying their technologies and various goods," he said.

The Minister made the announcement at Nyakabindi grounds in Bariadi District of Simiyu region, while visiting Tanzania Business Women Association (TABWA) pavilion.

He said the extension was for the farmers, herders and the general public to acquire more skills in the sectors, especially those who did not get first time to take part.

The exhibitions being held, but nationally at Nyakabindi Stadium in Simiyu region, also takes place in other zones, for instance Southern Highlands of Mbeya; Northern covering Arusha; Eastern- Morogoro and the Lake in Mwanza; Western- Tabora; Southern- Lindi and Central in Dodoma.

This year's exhibition is carried under the theme ' For Agricultural Development, Livestock and Fisheries Choose the Best Leaders 2020'.

Mr Hasunga said they were committed to ensuring that through the Agriculture Sector Development Programme II (ASDP II), the fishery sector increases production and adopt sustainable fish farming and boost their business and eliminate illegal fishing.

"There are few and strategic areas in policy review to establish the Agriculture Act, the establishment of crop insurance, strengthening agricultural markets, strengthening of access to appropriate agricultural inputs and on time," he explained.

However, Mr Hasunga commended President John Magufuli for attaining the vision of Tanzania becoming a middle-income economy five years earlier than envisaged, adding that the farming community played a key role in the developments.

The Minister further said the contribution of the agricultural sector in realizing that goal was beefed up by various stakeholders, especially banks through lending and advisory services.

The show offers visitors an opportunity to evaluate a wide range of agricultural technologies, equipment and related products, and meet key decision-makers as it finds out best practices espoused by exhibitors.

Over the past five years, GDP generated from agriculture (per 2015 prices) increased by 17 per cent from 25.2tril/- in 2015 to 29.5tril/- in 2019, applauding farmers and pastoralists in the country for the job well done.

On the livestock sector, she said it contributed 7.4 per cent to the GDP in 2019-2020 compared to 7 per cent in 2018- 2019 and fisheries contributed 1.7 per cent.