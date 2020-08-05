Tanzania: Researchers Devise Technology That Identifies Soil Type in Field

5 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Simiyu

IN efforts to create awareness on soil health, researchers have come up with new technology known as 'Fertilizer Optimizer App' that would educate farmers on how to identify types of soil in the field.

The new technology will be used by Extension Officers to educate and advice farmers on the type of soil suitable for a particular crop.

Shedding light on it, Tanzania agricultural Research Institute, Mlingano Centre Director (TARI Mlingano) in Tanga region Dr Catherine Senkoro said that the new App would help to ensure soil information is available to farmers and other agricultural stakeholders on demand.

However, Dr Senkoro called upon Municipal Councils countrywide to collaborate with research institutions in addressing challenges facing farmers and present possible solutions.

"Climate change is among factors that affect soil health. We need collaborative efforts to ensure farmers understand soil health to increase yields and reduce the use of fertilizers" he said, adding that the new App is one of the TARI's efforts to address the challenges in the fields.

On his part, the Director of TARI Ilonga in Morogoro region, Dr Joel Melyo, said that since 2015 the government through the centre started the strategy of ensuring that farmers have access to soil health information countrywide.

The strategy that is known as- Tanzania National Soil Services availed to farmers, agricultural investors and stakeholders would enable them make right decision to ensure that soil becomes healthy overtime.

"This would help investors who want to invest in agricultural sector to understand the status of soils, when they want to invest in our country. It would also help government to know which fertilizer to import," he added.

According to the Director, the target is to produce soil information that would guide fertilizer use, fertilizer importers and fertilizer blends.

Dr Melyo further said the strategy has already been implemented in some regions of Katavi, Rukwa, Songwe, Mbeya, Iringa, Morogoro, Singida, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and some Lake regions.

