Tanzania: Simba Queens Close in On Women League Title

AFTER Simba men squad won treble this season, the club fans are now bracing for another title feat as Simba Queens close in on Women Mainland League title.

A win for Simba Queens against Baobab Queens at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam today will see them securing the title this season with two matches to spare.

Simba will definitely enter the game buoyed and brimming with confidence as in their first game on February 7th this year, they emerged with a 3 -0 victory against Baobab.

Heading into the encounter, Simba Queens Head Coach, Mussa Hassan 'Mgosi', said he is pleased with the quality of his squad and that they are ready to take all three points today.

"We are thankful to God that the goal we had set for ourselves this season will soon be accomplished and that was to make a difference in women's football. In the past two seasons it was only JKT."

"Last season we set our target to finish in the top three and we managed. This season, we set the bar a bit higher and we signed players who would match with our requirements so that we can win the title."

"We are ready for the game and our goal is to collect all three points. I call on Simba fans to come and support us in the game... this will motivate players to win the title. It will surely be a glorious and historic moment for our club to achieve four titles in a season," the former Simba striker said.

On the players' side, Simba Queens skipper Mwanahamisi Omary poured praise on club management, stating that it has been supportive in strengthening the squad and ensuring all players necessity are met on time.

She further added that, the presence of fans will give the team morale to secure an easy win against Boabob.

Simba have so far collected 50 points and if they secure a win today, they will collect a total of 53 points to open a tenpoint gap at the summit and unassailable mark.

Their closest rivals JKT Queens and Alliance Girls are tied on 43 points with three matches to go each. Simba have played 18 games securing 15 wins, drew twice and lost once.

Their opponent Baobab are placed eighth on the log on 22 points after managing six wins, four draws and lost eight games.

Looking at the stats in five consecutive games, Baobab Queens have won one game, lost three games and drew once. In which all three games that they have lost have been three straight losses.

While their opponents Simba have registered five straight wins with 22 goals on their kitty and have conceded three goals.

At fourth place are Ruvuma Queens with 41 points, Yanga Princess with 33 points on fifth place, Mlandizi Queens on 29 points are placed sixth.

Kigoma Sisters are seventh placed after pocketing 24 points, Baobab Queens have registered 22 points on the eighth position, Marsh Queens have collected 15 points at the ninth place, while Tanzanite SC who have collected 13 points are placed tenth.

TSC Queens pocketed 12 points and are placed at the second bottom, while at the bottom is Panama Girls with four points.