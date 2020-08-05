Namibia Get Online Chess Olympiad Mixed Bag

A relatively youthful team Namibia's recent maiden virtual Chess Olympiad was a topsy-turvy experience, but one which ended on an optimistic note.

More than 160 countries signed to the World Chess Federation (Fide) competed in the online event which was held following the postponement of the 2020 Moscow championship due to Covid-19.

The tournament was played over three days starting on 31 August.

Namibia was placed in Pool B of Division 4, joined by Kuwait, Pakistan, Rwanda, Syria, Malta, Mozambique, Uganda, Cyprus and Qatar.

The countries faced off in head-to-head matches after which the top three from the five pools in Division 4 advanced to Division 3.

Led by captain Sanders Oberholzer, team Namibia achieved their minimum objective of a top-three finish and secured passage to Division 3.

Namibia ended the opening day on a high, following wins over Kuwait and Rwanda in the first and third rounds respectively.

However, internet failure in round two against Pakistan, left them in a pickle as once connection was restored, Namibia had very little time in which to salvage the match, and thus lost by a narrow margin.

Despite the setback, they ended the day in third place overall.

On day two, the team struggled to convert winning games, especially against Cyprus. They ended the day still in a respectable fourth place after a loss to Mozambique and an inspired win against Qatar.

Rotten luck became even more apparent on day three, when after a great win over Uganda, Namibia made no headway against Syria and Malta, ending sixth overall.

The core of the team played from Windhoek with eight players comprising International Master Dante Beukes, Candidate Master Charles Eichab, Woman Candidate Master Lishen Mentile, Patience Tsuses, Caro Horn, Lure Horn, Keisha van Wyk and Daniel Mouton.

Simon Shidolo, Ivan Boois and Indila Abraham played from their Swakopmund base.

Heskiel Ndahangwapo, the top junior player of the team, was part of the action from Serbia where he studies.

"The Namibia Chess Federation was highly encouraged by the performance of the young team as they showed signs of great things to come," the federation's spokesperson, Learni van Wyk, said.

"The team hovered around third place and remained in contention for qualification throughout the event.

"The Namibia Chess Federation would like to thank the Namibia Sports Commission for availing their conference room for the hosting of the event, as well as Green Enterprise Solutions for installing the requisite network to ensure that games were played with no major technical difficulties," she added.