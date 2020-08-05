Zimbabwe: We Respect Constitutional Provisions - Zanu-PF

The Global Compensation Agreement (GCA) on payment of improvements on land acquired under the land reform redistribution programme is a milestone and a significant phase in the trajectory of the nation as the country marches towards the attainment of Vision 2030 under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa.

Last week, the President put the land question to bed when he presided over the signing of the historic US$3,5 billion Global Compensation Deed (GCD) between Government and representatives of white former farmers, a demonstrable act of commitment to constitutionalism.

In his speech, President Mnangagwa said the outcome of the negotiations was testimony of the fact that a lot could be achieved if citizens prioritise national interests ahead of personal interests.

Buttressing the President's message, which put in perspective the integral importance of land both as a means of production and a birthright, Zanu PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the historic deal was itself a fulfilment of the country's Constitution.

"The conclusion of the Global Compensation Agreement is therefore in our struggle, a giant step of historic proportions towards consolidation of the gains of our revolution because it is an acceptance by the white commercial farmers that with respect to compensation for land they should look elsewhere and not to the people of Zimbabwe nor the Zimbabwe Government. In terms of section 72(7) of our Constitution, the obligations to pay compensation for land was placed squarely on the shoulders of the former colonial power, the British," Cde Chinamasa said.

Cde Chinamasa emphasised that by agreeing on the amount of compensation for improvements and the time frame for payment and the modalities for raising the resources, Zanu PF wishes it to be known that it does no longer consider Commercial Farmers Union and the Southern Commercial Farmers Alliance Zimbabwe to be anti-the land redistribution programme and therefore calls upon the organisations concerned (CFU & SCFAZ) to demand the unconditional lifting of sanctions.

"As we go into the future Zanu PF expects the voice of the two organisations in calling for the unconditional lifting of the sanctions to be loud, clear and unambiguous," he said.

Cde Chinamasa urged remnants of the splitting MDC to call for the unconditional lifting of sanctions.

The acting spokesperson alluded to the President's speech in which he said the struggle for independence saw the people taking up arms in order to regain their land and political sovereignty with the land question being one of the tenets of the Lancaster House Conference negotiations.

He said President Mnangagwa was leading the way in adhering to the Constitution particularly Chapter 16, Section 295, subsection 3 (a) that obligates the State to pay compensation for the improvements that were on the land when such land was acquired.