Zimbabwe: 2 000t Coal for 5 Mat Hospitals

5 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Five hospitals in Matabeleland yesterday received 2 000 tonnes of coal donated by President Mnangagwa for cooking and other hospital operations.

Beneficiaries include Mpilo Central Hospital, which received 800 tonnes, Victoria Falls Hospital 400 tonnes, St Luke's Hospital got 400 tonnes, United Bulawayo Hospitals and Ingutsheni Central Hospital received 200 tonnes each. The donation was made during the President's two-day visit to Matabeleland North province recently.

Speaking on behalf of the President before handing over coal to Mpilo yesterday, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo said the donation would go a long way in improving service delivery at health institutions especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is my hope that this gesture by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa is an assurance of the commitment by the New Dispensation to see efficiency in the health service delivery. I call upon all of us to take our collective responsibilities as hard-working people to achieve that," said Minister Moyo.

Mpilo acting chief executive officer, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, said the donation had helped the public institution cut a lot of costs.

"Coal is quite a vital component of our function as a hospital and this will last us for the whole year. Coal is a life-saving commodity and we are grateful as we used to buy it from afar, we have been saved by the President.

"Coal is vital in our operation as we use it for cooking, heating and running our laundry that we use for emergency operations. So, without coal the hospital can be crippled, operations can be suspended putting lives of people at risk hence coal is a vital commodity," said Prof Ngwenya.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.