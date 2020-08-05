Namibia: Police Officer Tests Positive for Covid-19

5 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

A police officer based at the Wanaheda police station in Windhoek has tested positive for Covid-19.

Namibian Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the case this morning. Shikwambi said the police station will not be closed unless otherwise advised by health officials.

"Yes, one of the officers' results came back positive yesterday [Tuesday]. He was already in isolation.

"So far, the colleagues who shared an office are in isolation and all health measures are being implemented, including disinfectant of the premises. The pandemic indeed affects us all and thus we need to prioritise the health precautions as stipulated," she said.

The Wanaheda Police Station serves the communities of Wanaheda, Havana, Greenwell Matango, Goreangab, Soweto and Hakahana.

