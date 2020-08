The African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games scheduled for Maseru, Lesotho from 4 to 13 December 2020 have been postponed by a year due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

The Games will now be held in December 2021 with the 2022 Games scheduled for Malawi remaining unchanged.

The decision was reached during the Troika of AUSC Region 5 Ministers of sport virtual meeting held on Friday, 31 July 2020.