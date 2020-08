Chahid El Hafed — One (01) new case of coronavirus (Covid-19), has been recorded in the last 48 hours in Saharwi Refugee Camps, Spokesperson for the Scientific Committee in charge of monitoring the coronavirus pandemic evolution, Dr Mohamed Salem Chej.

The number of confirmed cases hit 05 inhabitants 03 patients recovered, said Spokesperson at a press briefing on the evolution of the Covid 19.

Besides, 01 patient is currently in care, said Dr Mohamed Salem.SPS