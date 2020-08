Just as RevolutionNow protesters march along the roads of Lagos in commemorating the one year anniversary of the movement and at the same time expressing their anger at the present state of government, women can also be seen lamenting the economic hardship in the country.

One of them cried out in the video below, "we are working, no money".

https://www.vanguardngr.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/RevolutionMarch.mp4

Vanguard News Nigeria.