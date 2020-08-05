Nigeria: Biafra - Western Leaders Are Hypocritical - Chief Ralph Uwazuruike

Owerri — Founder of the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, and Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, BIM-MASOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has accused Western leaders, including Britain and the United States of America, of being hypocritical on the issue of Biafran independence.

He also demanded to know from the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization, UNPO, Secretary-General, Ralph Bunche, why the African case different.

Uwazuruike asked this question while delivering a speech during the virtual plenary of the African Union, AU, Chapter of UNPO, due to travel restriction occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

His words: "Many countries in Europe and America were granted independent status on yearly bases but when it comes to Africa, they will say we would remain one country. I do not know why should we remain one in the face of palpable injustices."

It was his considered opinion that "the case of Biafra is different because the name Biafra is popular and had existed for three years as a state, more than so many sovereign countries in the world today".

According to Chief Uwazuruike, no one will confidently say that he or she has not heard of Biafra and the way Biafrans were and are still being killed on a daily bases by the Nigerian forces and government-sponsored militias.

He sought to know the special qualifications of all the countries that gained membership of the United Nations, without even agitating for it.

"What did they do or are doing that we don't know? What were the criteria for the success of their goal", Uwazuruike queried the UNPO Secretary-general?

He expressed shock that countries from America and Europe are being registered in the United Nations as member states, and you would not know until World Cup or International Olympic Games.

"It is only then that you will see countless of new countries, and begin to wonder when they became independent nations. The most annoying part of it is that none of these new countries will come from Africa, because foreign powers want to maintain their interest in Africa" Uwazuruike said.

Making reference to Southern Cameroon, the Amazonians, the Biafrans, and other peoples in Africa that are seeking for self-determination, Uwaxuruike said "they are not being considered by the world body for independence and sovereignty, but instead, the foreign powers, especially Britain will back African heads of state to kill and suppress the right of the indigenous people".

Uwazuruike explained that it was because of the actualization of Biafran sovereignty that he joined UNPO, adding that "if they cannot help me achieve our sovereign status, then they are of no use to me".

His words: "We have to tell ourselves the truth. Africans are being marginalized in the affairs of international politics. Africans are killed for asking for independence but Americans and Europeans are given independent status to ethnic nationalities with smaller populations, even when they didn't ask for it.

"East Timor with a population of about 823,000 people separated from Indonesia in May 2002. Serbia and Montenegro during a world cup match in 2006 also parted ways. Also in 2008, Kosovo of less than 10 million people became an independent state from Serbia. South Sudan separated from Sudan on July 9, 2011, among other nations."

He accused the western countries of "taking our crude oil, tell us how much they will buy it and after refining it, they will still tell us how much to buy it and I don't what else anybody will call injustice".

Chief Uwazuruike promised the African Union that, Africans must get independent states the way other countries in Europe and America got theirs, stressing that the United Nations must be fair in their dealings and share whatever they are doing by continents.

