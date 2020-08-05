Nigeria: #RevolutionNow - Police Arrest 60 in Abuja, Teargas Others in Lagos

5 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kehinde Abdulsalam

About 60 #RevolutionNow protesters have been arrested in Abuja by a joint security team of Police and soldiers.

The demonstration, tagged national day of action is being held in major cities of the country in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #RevolutionNow Movement held on August 5, 2019.

The convener of the protest, Omoyele Sowore disclosed via his twitter handle, @YeleSowore that the protesters were being harassed by the security agents.

"@PoliceNG stops #RevolutionNow protesters on Third mainland bridge, they're forcing them to the station in violation of their rights!" he tweeted.

VIDEO: Abuja protesters deliver passionate message of #RevolutionNow despite ⁦@PoliceNG⁩ assault on peaceful protesters pic.twitter.com/q58C5086Fx

- Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 5, 2020

Nigerian security agents subjecting peaceful #RevolutionNow protesters to inhuman and degrading treatment at Unity Fountain in Abuja @AmnestyNigeria pic.twitter.com/S4dmyJxOAO

- Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) August 5, 2020

Another front-line leader of the movement, Deji Adeyanju disclosed that over 60 protesters have been arrested.

We are currently witnessing a joint madness by the military, police and other security agencies as over 60 of our comrades have been arrested over peaceful #RevolutionNow protest. The Abacha days are here once again. pic.twitter.com/tFf2MTwdQt

- Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) August 5, 2020

Also, pictures and videos of the demonstration from Lagos, Niger, Oyo, Ondo and other major cities have flooded the internet.

The protesters said they were on the streets to demand good governance in the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.