Nigeria: Kano Receives N500m CACOVID Donations

Kano — Kano state government has received a donation of food items worth about N500million as palliatives from the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The items donated include 224,100 cartons of Indomie noodles, 84,116 cartons of pasta, 27,734 cartons of macaroni and 112,055 bags of flour.

Others include 112,382 bags of sugar in 5kg sacks, 112,055 of 10kg rice and 112,060 of salt.

Handing over the relief items at Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, the representative of the private sector-led organisation, Alhaji Abdulkadir Sidi, said the gesture was to support the state government's fight against coronavirus, stressing that the organisation has targeted 1.67 million vulnerable households for distribution of food items across the country.

"We have targeted 1.67 vulnerable households in Nigeria, and Kano, in particular, will get 112,055 households to benefit from the gesture," Sidi said.

In his remarks, the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, appreciated the coalition, who he acknowledged had donated isolation centres and testing laboratories to the state before the recent gesture.

This he said was in consonance with the state government's three-way approach to fighting COVID-19 in the state, that is, protective, curative and palliative.

Meanwhile, the state government has also flagged off the distribution of the third phase of the palliative distribution to 50,000 households in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony witnessed by the state deputy governor, the chairman of the COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee of the state, Professor Yahuza Bello said the distribution was in line to meet the 300,000 households target in the state.

He said each of the 50,000 households will get a bag of 25kg of maize, a bag of 25kg of Guinea corn, one bag of Dawavita, one carton of spaghetti and a gallon of cooking oil.

He, however, disclosed that the N2,000 given to the beneficiaries earlier would not be available in this round because the money at the committee's disposal was insufficient to go round but that the district heads would be rewarded with some money to compensate for their efforts.