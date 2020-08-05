Nigeria: Petition Against Obaseki On Contract Award Baseless, Says Spokesman

A petition sent to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) against Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, alleging unfair award of contracts to companies, has been described as baseless.

Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement said the governor, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the upcoming governorship election will not be distracted by such falsehoods.

The statement reads: "Our attention has been drawn to the baseless petition to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) published in the NATION Newspaper of Tuesday August 4, 2020, in which one Andrew Egboigbe, who is said to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 3, Orhionmwon LGA of Edo State, accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of unfair award of contracts to companies.

"The allegation is false and a feeble attempt to tarnish the image of the Edo State Governor. Edo State under Governor Obaseki, prides herself as one of the most transparent states in the management of her finances.

"As a matter of fact, Edo has been rated highly by the World Bank and other development institutions for her openness and transparency in the allocation of scarce resources, beginning with the process of making her budget, awards of contracts and release of funds to contractors.

"We understand that in the electioneering times we are in, such bogus and baseless claims will be sponsored by members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and their allies, who are threatened by Governor Obaseki's growing popularity and democratic credentials predicated on his sterling performance in all the sectors of the state.

"As we head into the election, our eyes are constantly on the ball and we will not be distracted by such falsehoods."