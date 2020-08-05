Zimbabwe: 'Chiwenga's Military Background Ideal for Health Ministry'

Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa together with opposition leader, Linda Masarira have hailed the appointment of Vice President (VP), Constantino Chiwenga as Health Minister saying military discipline characteristic with his background will come in handy as far as bringing order to the portfolio is concerned.

This is despite wide uproar to Chiwenga's appointment on social media with the general public condemning the move.

Speaking on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, Mliswa congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa for appointing Chiwenga expressing optimism that the appointment will address the Ministry bedevilled with issues.

"I would like to congratulate His Excellency on the appointment of VP Chiwenga as Minister of Health and Child Care. The appointment is astute as the sector, bedevilled with issues, will benefit from a man with military discipline in the running of administrations," wrote Mliswa.

LEAD President, Masarira also echoed the sentiment saying the Ministry of Health and Child Care needs to be handled firmly just as one would handle the Defence Forces.

"At this moment the Ministry of Health and Child Care is the most pivotal ministry, it has to be handled firmly just as one would handle the Defence Forces. VP Chiwenga's appointment should transform and rehabilitate the health sector. I will not allow my emotions to cloud my reasoning," wrote Masarira.

However, Chiwenga's 2018 firing of medical practitioners who had engaged in an industrial action protesting over poor remuneration is making some individuals cringe from his appointment.

"VP Chiwenga once fired all hospitals Nurses and doctors for demanding better working conditions. He gets his medical treatment in China, he is now the Minister of Health and Child Care the same guy who said doctors are an occupation, not a profession," said social media influencer Wellence Mujuru.

While United Kingdom-based lawyer, Dr Alex Magaisa said, "The Ministry of Health is a pit full of Black Mambas, with potential to cause political death. Did Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga jump in or was he pushed? A man who regularly flies to China for private treatment now oversees a decrepit public healthcare system he doesn't use!"

Chiwenga replaces the disgraced former Minister, Obadiah Moyo. Moyo faces criminal charges of overpricing COVID-19 medical supplies in a procurement deal.

