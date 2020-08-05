Namibia: OCF Donates to Vulnerable Families At Ovinjange

5 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paheja Siririka

The Omake Charity Foundation (OCF), a non-profitable organisation based in Opuwo, recently donated food parcels to 25 vulnerable families, and face masks, at Ovinjange village in Epupa constituency, Kunene region.

The organisation which has 20 young Namibians as members catering to the needs of different communities, was started in 2019 with the guidance of pillars such as education, social welfare, health, culture and tourism to address the plight of people in their societies.

"The world is faced with the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic and we, as a charity foundation has been trying our best to help people who are affected by this plague by donating food parcels to some vulnerable families in different communities at our own cost.

The parcels contain maize meal, cooking oil, soup packets, and masks," explained Tuaondja Mbinge, the secretary general of the foundation.

He told Youth Corner they

started with Okondaunue location in Opuwo about two months ago and decided to target another area, which also needed some aid. "This time around, we targeted Ovinjange village in Epupa constituency.

We would like to request everyone to play their part to help our people during this pandemic, especially our fellow young people, let's organise ourselves, hold hands and fight this enemy together," he urged. Mbinge said classifying those in need is something community members do voluntarily.

"There are people who would call and tell us who is in need.

What then happens is we do our assessments on those recommendations and come together as a group, get the little money we have and we buy the necessary items for the distressed communities," he mentioned.

He pleaded to the general public to aid in whatever way they can. "Whether it's old clothes, food items or anything, let's all be patriotic and assist our fellow countrymen and women," beseeched Mbinge.

