Kenya: Gor Election Results Will Be Known in 'Five Minutes'

Gor Mahia electoral board chairman Henry Ogoye has said that the results of the club's polls that will be held virtually on Saturday will take " a record five minutes" to be known.

Speaking after a meeting by the board on Tuesday, Ogoye said a voters education exercise will be conducted through the club social media platforms ahead of the polls.

The electoral board chairman announced a raft of measures which will ensure the exercise is fair and the winners elected in a record five minutes.

According to Ogoye, each voter will get a unique voting access code on Friday to be used in the exercise which kicks off on Saturday from 10am.

"We have decided to issue the code a day to the elections so as to address any issue that will arise and put to test the integrity of the whole process. We have completed coding of candidates and all the voters.

"Those are the two important components of the virtually held polls," he told Nation Sport.

However, the link for the exercise will be provided one hour to the election time.

"I can assure you the exercise will be free and fair. It will take a record five minutes to know the results," he added.

The board has also warned candidates campaigning after Thursday that they risk being removed from the race for the position for "electoral malpractice."

Ogoye, said he, together with his board secretary Kennedy Mbara and branch representative Carilus Onyango were available to respond to any concerns raised on the electoral guidelines.

"A voter should not share his code because it cannot be used to vote on his behalf. The code is synchronised since it will ask for the ID number which must correspond to the Mpesa SMS. The link will be shared on the last day," said Mbara.

Meanwhile lawyer Omondi Omollo who is representing seven fans seeking to stop the elections said plans were still in the offing though they didn't move to court on Tuesday as earlier stated.

"Saturday is still far. We are still working on our case and we will be heading there anytime before the date for elections," he said.