Kenya: BetKing Sponsorship Proclamation By FKF Raises as Many Eyebrows as Hurrahs

New sports sponsorship amid a global pandemic is not unique, even though the last major contagion to affect the entire world happened exactly a century ago.

Just to mention a few recent ones: On July 21, French Ligue Two club Paris FC announced that Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund had acquired a 20 per cent stake in the second-tier French football outfit. The investment is worth $5.85 million (about Sh631 million). The deal also sees the "Explore Bahrain" brand become the club's main sponsor and strategic partner.

A day later the International Olympic Committee extended the sponsorship of giant consumer goods manufacturer Proctar & Gamble up to the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The original contract was signed in 2010 to last until the 2020 Tokyo Games and was worth about $200m (Sh21.6 billion). Financial terms of the new contract have not been made public.

Then on July 23, Italy's Serie "A" top club AC Milan confirmed renewal of their multi-million shirt sponsorship deal with Emirates. However, the contract was a reduced one worth around 10m Euros per year until 2023. The previous deal that expires this season was worth €14 million (US$15.2 million) a year, plus bonuses.

I keenly follow professional cycling. As the big news of four-time Tour de France winner Kenyan-born Briton Chris Froome of Team Ineos signing for Israel Start-Up Nation for next season sunk in, last week world pro cycling team AG2R announced they were rebranding as AG2R Citroen Team from the beginning of the 2021 season.

The team said the French car manufacturer was coming in as a co-sponsor but gave no financial details. I bet the deal is worth millions of dollars.

On Thursday, Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa, at a press conference in Nairobi, flanked by his CEO Barry Otieno, proclaimed the officially unveiling of a five-year, Sh1.2 billion Premier League sponsorship by little-known betting firm BetKing Kenya will be done next month.

This "game changer" deal as Mwendwa called it was first revealed via FKF @Football_Kenya tweet on July 16: "Football Kenya Federation has today presented online gaming firm @BetKingKenya as the official FKF Premier League title partner in a KES 1.2 billion five-year deal".

BetKing Kenya @BetKingKenya, with 529 Twitter followers as of Tuesday also tweeted: "We are proud to announce that we are the Official Betting Sponsor of the FKF Premier League from the 2020/21 season, for the next 5 seasons. The FKF Premier League is now known as the BetKing Premier League."

Apart from some animated chatter on social media there was really not much public oomph to usher in, easily, the biggest sports sponsorship in Kenya, ever.

Then it got me thinking, Covid-19 or not, what kind of company commits Sh1.2 billion and does not want to enter the public space like they were announcing the discovery of a life-perpetuating drug?

After all, is sponsorship not an avenue for companies to announce themselves to the market, raise brand awareness and create positive PR that will increase sales and good vibes in the community they operate in?

That is why the benefactor naturally takes charge of any announcement of their sponsorship.

In early 2007 East Africa Breweries Limited officially announced a Sh390 sponsorship of sports activities in the region over a period of three years. The company issued an official press statement that was also available on its website and engaged mainstream media on the same.

Who can forget the jam-packed press function in Nairobi organised by pay television channel SuperSport when they announced a record four-year $5.5 (Sh595 million at current exchange rates) sponsorship deal with the Kenyan Premier League on November 24, 2007.

You could tell SuperSport knew exactly where they wanted to go with this partnership as their top managers, flown in probably first class from South Africa, seduced the Kenyan public via the well-attended press conference.

In utter contrast, BetKing Kenya, with its opaque ownership, are curiously deep in the background despite such a huge, huge financial outlay, by our standards.

The deal raises as many eyebrows as hurrahs.

And I worry for BetKing Kenya. In our volatile, uncertain football environment, which company can dare sink in that much investment and with little explanation to the public and clubs involved of their objectives?

What if a new office takes over FKF and questions the deal the way the outgoing one did with the multi-million dollar SuperSport partnership with KPL, or the way the previous one trashed the very same SuperSport deal and come up with its own, to run its league, in an agreement with an outfit called MP & Silva.

Anyway, money is money. To the clubs and all beneficiaries, enjoy this sponsorship while it lasts.