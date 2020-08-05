Nigeria: #RevolutionNow - Police Disperse Protesters in Lagos

The police in Lagos have dispersed scores of protesters who gathered at under bridge, Ikeja, on Wednesday for a peaceful march.

The protest, which kicked off around 10:00 a.m. was dead on arrival as the police barricaded their exit to Ikeja, Alausa, and started shooting tear gas into the air to disperse the crowd.

The action of the police met with some resistance as some of the protesters faced the police, lying on the floor, holding their placards, protesting vehemently.

This led to the police shooting into the air to disperse the angry protesters, while many of them were chased away.

Many of the protesters found their ways into computer village, while others ran to different parts of Ikeja for safety, being chased by police officers.

Details later...