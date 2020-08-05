Nigeria: Ebonyi International Airport to Be Completed in 2022 - Umahi

5 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki — Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday stated that the ongoing International Airport at Onueke will commence operation by 2022.

The Governor disclosed this while inspecting the projects within and outside the metropolis.

"This is 2020, we are looking at 2022 unfailingly to complete this Airport Project. But most of the important projects we are passionate about completing are these Airport, the College of Medicine, dualisation of Abakaliki-Afikpo Road, Abakaliki to Enugu, and the stadium. These are the major projects we have.

"The Bible says when men say there's a casting down, we will say there's a lifting up. Abraham followed God when He asked him to follow him to show him land, he believed God. When God sends you on a mission and you have a passion, He gives you a vision that you pursue with passion.

"Everything is possible to those who believe. You have to have the passion then, God will make a way for you."

Still, on the Ebonyi state Airport project, Governor Umahi explained that: "This is the terminal building for the Airport. It is like two and a half size of the Shopping Mall, if you can trace the Mall, this is like two and a half size of the Mall. It is going to be the biggest terminal building in the country. We have done almost 90 percent of the pilling and the vocal, and that's the real work and it is where takes more money. What's in the ground is more than what is coming up.

"The Tarmac is a hundred meters wide, it's like ten-lane by 4 kilometers. Tarmac is a different thing because there's impact load, there's traction load, and also there's dynamic load, there is a special design, but the earthwork is very challenging. We are going through valleys and hills and we are on it. You can see the airport road. It's about 4 kilometers. The Ebonyi Airport flyover is being set out for construction."

The Governor also carried an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of Ebonyi State Shopping Mall, Margret Umahi International Market, the new Exco Chamber of the new Government House, Dr. Sam Egwu Flyover at Ezzamgbo, Hatchery and Ishieke roads, among others in the State.

