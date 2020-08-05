Nigeria: Edo State Deputy Speaker Impeached

5 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Deputy Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye has been impeached.

He was impeached on Wednesday during a plenary session of the Assembly in Benin City.

Details later...

