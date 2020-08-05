Tanzania: Dsfa - Regulations Boost Fishing Activities

DEEP sea fishing activities are set to receive a boost following the ongoing review of the 2009 regulations by the Deep Sea Fishing Authority (DSFA).

Speaking to the 'Daily News' at the ongoing 27th Nane Nane agricultural exhibitions in Bariadi District of Simiyu region, DSFA Licence Officer, Mr Daniel Kawishe said stakeholders have already aired their views on the new regulations.

"We expect that before the end of 2020 the Minister for Livestock and Fisheries will approve and sign the new Deep Sea Fisheries Management and Development regulations," he said.

Mr Kawishe further said in the previous Deep Sea fishing regulations of 2016, several challenges were identified as licence terms, deploying observer and inspection.

Another one was additional fee of 0.4 US dollars per kilogramme of authorized fish caught. He said they expect through the new regulation that it will attract many people to consider exploiting fishery resources in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ ).

For those who wish to conduct fishing in the EEZ , he said they are required to apply for a licence and registration of Automatic Location Communicator (ALC) to the Director General.

According to him, from 2009 - 2017 they have issued 476 licenses to vessels from Spain, Korea, France and China.

DSFA is a governmental institution formed in 2010 under the Deep Sea Fishing Authority Act Cap. 388, Deep Sea Fishing Authority Act No. 17 of 2007 (Amendment) and Deep Sea Fishing Authority Regulations of 2009.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Authority was essentially established to ensure that deep-sea fishing activities, which include areas beyond the 12 nautical miles of the EEZ of Tanzania and managed by a single government entity for both Tanzania mainland and Tanzania Island (Z anzibar).

The National Assembly on May 2020 enacted the Deep Sea Fisheries Management and Development Act, 2020 which replaces The Deep Sea Fishing Authority Act, 1998 and its 2007 amendments.

The law, which is intended to be a Union piece of legislation, provides for administration, management and development of fisheries conservation and related activities in the Tanzanian EEZ .

Tanzania's EEZ covers 223 ,000 square kilometres while the country's coastal area from Tanga to Mtwara is 1,424 kilometres.

Apart from the new law, the government is working to revive the Tanzania Fishing Corporation (TAFICO) and the Z anzibar Fisheries Company (Z AFICO), including procurement of a fishing vessel.

"There are several things that Tanzanians can do in the EZ Z as there are several opportunities that are available and licenses have been reduced in price for Tanzanians and if people are not able they can form a joint venture," he explained.