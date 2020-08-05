South Africa: Commentators Sharpen Their Tongues in Preparation for Return of PSL

analysis

South African football is set to make its return on Saturday with the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, followed by the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship next week. With games to be played in empty stadiums, the entertainment value of commentary will be that much higher for viewers at home in the coming weeks.

After a four-month hiatus, the return of South African football is just a few days away. Games will be played without any fans, so a key component of atmosphere creation will be missing in the Gauteng "bio bubble".

Cue commentators, whose job to enlighten and entertain during broadcasts will be that much more important for the next month of frenzied football action.

Ever the showman, Supersport commentator Reggie Ndlovu is ready to put on the performance of his life when football returns in South Africa. (Photo supplied)

Reggie Ndlovu, who commentates in IsiZulu for Supersport, is one of the more colourful and lively characters behind the microphone. He says he has used this enforced break to sharpen his skills and improve even further on his commentary.

"This is where you have to showcase your performance skill; an empty stadium shouldn't discourage you. There's going to be more pressure...