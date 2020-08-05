Namibia: The Gridonline Signs Up MTN Namibia

5 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

MTN Namibia and The GridOnline have taken the Namibian ICT sector a stride forward, as the parties signed their first commercial contract for bulk data transmission services. The GridOnline is a service offering by NamPower.

This significant event demonstrates another example of corporates consolidating efforts to propel the national and Southern African ICT sector forward and stabilising the framework within which development can be streamlined. The availability of reliable and affordable telecommunications is seen by both organisations as a fundamental pillar for the growth of a multitude of sectors, including education, trade and industry, medical services, tourism and entertainment, engineering and manufacturing, infrastructure development and effective administration.

The GridOnline has been described as an important enabler for the ICT sector in Namibia; thus, NamPower expressed delight to be able to extend this service to ICT providers in the country.

MTN Namibia said it is committed to connecting Namibians from all walks of life to the global village, enabling learning, communication and innovation to improve the livelihoods of Namibians and growing the economy. The company continues to invest in infrastructure, partnerships and new technologies to assist in bringing the country to the cutting edge of modernisation.

The GridOnline is a service offering by NamPower, commercially providing managed bulk data transmission capacity to any licensed ICT operator on an equal opportunity basis. This is achieved by sharing NamPower's fibre optic network infrastructure by means of implementing managed data transmission services, allowing each and any licensed ICT network operator to connect and utilise the same, nation-wide network without having to invest in any new or duplicated infrastructure. This ultimately brings down the cost for the consumer and for the nation and region at large.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.