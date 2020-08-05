South Africa: The Sorry Tale of SA's Sports Administration

analysis

It might be the impact of Covid-19 but in the past few weeks, the lack of quality administration in the South African sports industry has been exposed.

The fault lines in South African sports federations, which in many cases have come from an amateur background into a professional sphere since South Africa's emergence from isolation in the early 1990s, are being increasingly exposed.

Financial mismanagement, personal gain and petty politics trump good corporate governance in a variety of sports, and in several ways. The South African sports sector appears to be a microcosm of the patronage and looting we see at national government level on an almost daily basis.

In the past week Easterns Cricket suspended their chief executive, Mpho Seopa, who is under investigation for financial irregularities at the union. Insiders have told Daily Maverick the union's reserves have dwindled from R25-million to R14-million and there is no obvious logical explanation.

Cricket South Africa is still embroiled in an eight-month-long saga with suspended CEO Thabang Moroe over issues of poor corporate governance. That is set against a backdrop of poor financial management. In late 2018 CSA almost casually announced a projected and staggering R654-million loss over the next four...