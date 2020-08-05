South Africa: The Sorry Tale of SA's Sports Administration

4 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

It might be the impact of Covid-19 but in the past few weeks, the lack of quality administration in the South African sports industry has been exposed.

The fault lines in South African sports federations, which in many cases have come from an amateur background into a professional sphere since South Africa's emergence from isolation in the early 1990s, are being increasingly exposed.

Financial mismanagement, personal gain and petty politics trump good corporate governance in a variety of sports, and in several ways. The South African sports sector appears to be a microcosm of the patronage and looting we see at national government level on an almost daily basis.

In the past week Easterns Cricket suspended their chief executive, Mpho Seopa, who is under investigation for financial irregularities at the union. Insiders have told Daily Maverick the union's reserves have dwindled from R25-million to R14-million and there is no obvious logical explanation.

Cricket South Africa is still embroiled in an eight-month-long saga with suspended CEO Thabang Moroe over issues of poor corporate governance. That is set against a backdrop of poor financial management. In late 2018 CSA almost casually announced a projected and staggering R654-million loss over the next four...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz Throws Another Wedding Hint
African Writers Call For Zimbabwe's Suspension From AU, SADC
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.